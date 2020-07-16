Truewealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $172.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

