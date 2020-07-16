Truewealth LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 630 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.