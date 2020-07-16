Truewealth LLC Invests $38,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.