Truewealth LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $157.31 on Thursday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

