Truewealth LLC Has $81,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

