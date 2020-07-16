Truewealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

YNDX stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $54.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

