TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.26.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

