TRON Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and CoinExchange. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $414.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01900246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00090643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00185978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00115913 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cryptomate, DDEX, CoinEgg, Liqui, Sistemkoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Ovis, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Livecoin, WazirX, Coinrail, Indodax, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BitForex, Neraex, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Tidex, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bitfinex, YoBit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, OTCBTC, IDAX, Exmo, Bithumb, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Rfinex, Tokenomy, OEX, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Exrates, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, HitBTC, Zebpay, CoinExchange, IDCM, Binance, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

