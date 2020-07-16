Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
TRIB stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.
