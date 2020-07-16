Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 42.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

