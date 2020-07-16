Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

6/27/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

5/21/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

