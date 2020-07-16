Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

