Traders Purchase Large Volume of Electrameccanica Vehicles Call Options (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 44,790 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,868 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

