Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,794 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,482% compared to the average volume of 164 put options.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

