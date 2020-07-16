Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,063% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $233,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,365,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

