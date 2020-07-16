Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,949 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the typical daily volume of 743 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of WB opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.73. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

