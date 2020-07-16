Traders Buy High Volume of Copart Call Options (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

