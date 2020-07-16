TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 6,621,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 116,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

