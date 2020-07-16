Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

