Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in RealPage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealPage by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RealPage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RP opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 1.06.
RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.