Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in RealPage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealPage by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RealPage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.