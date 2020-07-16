Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $635,000 Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Inphi by 358.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,181,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after purchasing an additional 923,996 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.