Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 251 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

