Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 236 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

