Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 175 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of AVLR opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

