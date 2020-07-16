Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

UPRO stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $80.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.