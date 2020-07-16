Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $944.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

