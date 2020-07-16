Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 343 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

STZ opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

