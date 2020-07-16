Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 248.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 844,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 294.22 and a beta of 0.66. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,761,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

