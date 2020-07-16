Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $585,000 Investment in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

In related news, CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $99,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $186,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $1,683,375.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

