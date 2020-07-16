Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $309,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,557 shares of company stock valued at $93,767,796 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.