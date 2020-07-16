Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $308,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,757,000. AXA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 824,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NLOK stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

