Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $302,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,481,580.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,526 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $77.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

