Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $293,000 in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,528. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

