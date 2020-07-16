Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $270,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

