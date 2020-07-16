Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $254,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

