Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $703,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 513.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

