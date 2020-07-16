Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

ATVI stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

