Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 143.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $177.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.87. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

