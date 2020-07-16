Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $318,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,927.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.68.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

