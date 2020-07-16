Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $237,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE MO opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

