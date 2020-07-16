Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 7,670 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yeti by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Yeti by 56.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yeti by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 4.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $588,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.