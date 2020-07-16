Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 60 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 153.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $971.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $931.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.46. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

