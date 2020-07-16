Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 300 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

EXAS stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

