Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 45.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ping Identity by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,529,337 shares of company stock valued at $38,239,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 83.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

