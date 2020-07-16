Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

