Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,213,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,742,140 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

