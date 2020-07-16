Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 112,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

