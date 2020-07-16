Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 696.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $3,021,277.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,069.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares in the company, valued at $921,774.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,765.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.