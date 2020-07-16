Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

