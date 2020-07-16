Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,444.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,362.90. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

